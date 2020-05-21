WATCH LIVE: Essential workers testify on effect of COVID-19 pandemic

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, chaired by Rep. James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., will hold a hearing May 21 on the impact that the novel coronavirus crisis has had on medical staff, first responders, grocery store employees, drivers, custodians, and other essential workers.

The hearing is expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the player above.

A statement released by the select subcommittee noted that workers in essential services have been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis. The CDC estimated in mid-April that more than 9,200 health care professionals had tested positive for coronavirus and at least 27 had died. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union estimates that at least 65 grocery workers have died and 9,810 workers have become sick or been exposed to COVID-19. As of mid-April, COVID-19 had killed at least 94 transit workers, according to two national transit unions, transit officials with New York City, and workers in New Orleans, according to a report by The Guardian.

Last week a bipartisan group of public health experts told the select subcommittee that to reopen safely, states must have a comprehensive testing, tracing, and targeted containment strategy, as well as the supplies and resources necessary to implement this strategy, the statement added.

Participants in the hearing will include Talisa Hardin, a registered nurse at the University of Chicago Medical Center; Megan Ramney, an emergency physician and researcher and associate professor of emergency medicine at Brown University; Diana Wilson, an emergency medical technician for the New York City Fire Department; Zenobia Shepherd, mother of Leilani Jordan, who worked at a supermarket in Maryland and passed away due to the coronavirus; Eric Colts, a bus driver for the Detroit Department of Transportation; Marcos Aranda, a custodian for Pacific Gasand Electric; Shanti Akers, a pulmonary critical care physician for the Phoebe Putney Health System; and Steve Pettus, managing partner at Dickie Brennan & Co.