With the economy teetering, millions of Americans try to launch new businesses

Paul Solman:

Surprising, at least to me, is that Florexil is one of several million Americans who've tried to start a business since the pandemic hit, despite the economic anxieties of COVID.

From April to June, 900,000 government applications to start a business, from July to September, a million-and-a-half. But, really, launch a company now?

Scott Galloway, Author, "Post Corona: From Crisis to Opportunity": I would argue, as someone who started nine companies myself, that a recession is actually a fantastic time to start a business.