What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Joshua Barajas
By —

Joshua Barajas

WATCH LIVE: Experts testify on spread of online misinformation, conspiracy theories ahead of election

Politics

Several experts will testify at a virtual House committee hearing today on how the U.S. government can take steps to stem the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories, often homegrown in the U.S., ahead of the 2020 election.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET. Watch it in the player above.

Among the experts is Joan Donovan, the research director at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy, and Nina Jankowicz, disinformation fellow at The Wilson Center. The hearing, held by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, will focus on how conspiracy theories and misinformation can flourish online, especially with the coronavirus pandemic, a recession and a disrupted election year as a backdrop.

The experts are also expected to discuss how foreign actors can take advantage of and amplify the misinformation already circulating in online communities in the U.S.

Other witnesses: Alethea Group Vice President Cindy Otis and Melanie Smith, head of Analysis, Graphika Inc.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Joshua Barajas
By —

Joshua Barajas

Joshua Barajas is the arts editor for the NewsHour. He can be reached at jbarajas@newshour.org.

@Josh_Barrage

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 14 WATCH LIVE: Judge Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court confirmation hearings – Day 4

  2. Read Oct 15 WATCH LIVE: Trump holds campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina

  3. Read Oct 15 Thailand declares emergency after unprecedented protest

  4. Read Oct 13 WATCH: Judge Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court confirmation hearings – Day 3

  5. Read Jun 11 ‘Net neutrality’ is ending. Here’s how your internet use could change

How Trump administration has undermined public trust on pandemic

Health Oct 06

The Latest