WATCH LIVE: Experts testify on spread of online misinformation, conspiracy theories ahead of election

Several experts will testify at a virtual House committee hearing today on how the U.S. government can take steps to stem the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories, often homegrown in the U.S., ahead of the 2020 election.

Among the experts is Joan Donovan, the research director at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy, and Nina Jankowicz, disinformation fellow at The Wilson Center. The hearing, held by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, will focus on how conspiracy theories and misinformation can flourish online, especially with the coronavirus pandemic, a recession and a disrupted election year as a backdrop.

The experts are also expected to discuss how foreign actors can take advantage of and amplify the misinformation already circulating in online communities in the U.S.

Other witnesses: Alethea Group Vice President Cindy Otis and Melanie Smith, head of Analysis, Graphika Inc.

