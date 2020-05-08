WATCH LIVE: Doctor takes your questions on COVID-19

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 3.5 million people and killed more than 250,000 worldwide. As countries around the world, including the United States, are grappling with how to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, what are scientists learning about the virus? What is the state of testing, and what should people know as states begin to reopen businesses?

Dr. Ranit Mishori, a professor of family medicine at Georgetown University School of Medicine and Senior Medical Advisor to Physicians for Human Rights, and PBS NewsHour’s William Brangham will answer your questions on COVID-19.

Watch the conversation in the liveplayer above at 2 p.m. EST.