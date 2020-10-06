How Trump administration has undermined public trust on pandemic

Judy Woodruff:

Let's fill in the picture now about what we do know about the risks of COVID, and provide some perspective on what we believe is misinformation.

Dr. Tom Frieden is president of Resolve to Save Lives, a global public health initiative. He was director of the CDC from 2009 to 2017, during the H1N1, Ebola and Zika outbreaks. And Graham Brookie is director and managing editor of The Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab.

And we welcome both of you to the "NewsHour."

Dr. Tom Frieden, to you first.

We have just heard from voters. We heard one gentleman say he believes the pandemic has been overblown, another voter saying he didn't think it's that serious, and yet another saying she believed that, if she got it, she thought she would be asymptomatic.

If you could speak to these voters, what would you say to them?