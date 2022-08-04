WATCH LIVE: FBI Director Wray testifies before Senate Judiciary Committee

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
News Desk
FBI Director Christopher Wray is testifying today before the Senate Judiciary Committee in a hearing about oversight of the bureau.
The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch live in our player above.
Last week, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., introduced the FBI Whistleblower Protection Enhancement Act to further protect employees who report fraud and abuse at the agency from retaliation.
The story is developing and will be updated.
