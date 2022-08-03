Kansans vote overwhelmingly to preserve abortion rights

Ali Rogin:

Well, it's certainly the start of a number of state-by-state votes on the abortion issue that we are going to see.

Take a look at the map. We know that there are four other states who have already certified abortion-related ballot measures for November, and then a fifth in Michigan. They have collected enough signatures to get it on the ballot. That certification is likely going to come later this month.

Now, of course, every state is unique. And we can only extrapolate so much from what happened in one state. But a couple things are clear. Number one, Kansas is a reliably red state. Consider a state like Michigan that's likely going to be voting on a measure that would enshrine abortion rights in the state Constitution. It's basically the mirror image of the vote that took place in Kansas.

Now, if the amendment was defeated so soundly in a red state like Kansas, that doesn't seem to bode well for its prospects in a purple state like Michigan. And one other thing is clear. The abortion issue is driving people out to the polls. And that's reflected in a new Monmouth University poll that came out today.

A quarter of Democratic voters nationwide said that their number one issue going into the midterm season is abortion.