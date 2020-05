Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to update the public Friday about how the state is handling COVID-19.

DeSantis met with President Donald Trump this week about reopening the economy. Florida had already taken steps in that direction. On April 17, some beaches in Jacksonville began to open again for the public. The first phase of the state’s reopening strategy is set to begin Monday.