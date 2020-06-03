What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Candice Norwood
WATCH LIVE: Former deputy AG Rosenstein testifies on handling of Russia probe

Politics

The Senate Judiciary committee holds a hearing with former deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Wednesday to discuss the 2016-2017 FBI investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

