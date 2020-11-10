WATCH LIVE: Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe testifies on oversight of Russia investigation

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will testify Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee about oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The hearing is expected to begin at 11 a.m. EST. Watch it live in the video player above.

Former FBI Director James Comey defended his role in the Russia investigation before Republican lawmakers on Sept. 30, saying he had been unaware of major problems with four applications the FBI submitted in 2016 to 2017 to eavesdrop on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

While Special Counsel Robert Mueller ended his investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia more than a year ago, the FBI’s investigation of Trump and his associates has remained front-and-center in the minds of Republican lawmakers, who see an opening to rally support for the president and cast him as the victim of biased law enforcement.