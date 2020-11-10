Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
for NewsMatch

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Election 2020

Biden wins Presidency

Presidential

Check all election results

Featured stories

See all

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

By —

Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe testifies on oversight of Russia investigation

Politics

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will testify Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee about oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The hearing is expected to begin at 11 a.m. EST. Watch it live in the video player above.

Former FBI Director James Comey defended his role in the Russia investigation before Republican lawmakers on Sept. 30, saying he had been unaware of major problems with four applications the FBI submitted in 2016 to 2017 to eavesdrop on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

While Special Counsel Robert Mueller ended his investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia more than a year ago, the FBI’s investigation of Trump and his associates has remained front-and-center in the minds of Republican lawmakers, who see an opening to rally support for the president and cast him as the victim of biased law enforcement.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a general assignment reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino
By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 10 LIVE: Supreme Court hears arguments on challenge to the Affordable Care Act

  2. Watch Nov 09 GOP election lawyer says ‘there’s not evidence’ to support Trump’s legal claims

  3. Read Nov 10 WATCH LIVE: Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe testifies on oversight of Russia investigation

  4. Watch Nov 09 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Biden’s win, upcoming challenges

  5. Read Nov 09 Meet the members of president-elect Biden’s coronavirus task force

Why Andrew McCabe sees the president as a threat

Politics Feb 21

The Latest