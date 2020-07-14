WATCH LIVE: Former FEMA head, emergency officials testify on U.S. response to COVID-19

The House Homeland Security Committee will hold a hearing July 14 on how the U.S. is responding to COVID-19 on both the state and federal level.

The hearing is expected to begin at noon ET. Watch it live in the player above.

Former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate will testify alongside Mark Ghilarducci, the director of the Office of Emergency Services at the California governor’s office, and Chris Currie, the director of Homeland Security and Justice at the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

Congressional Democrats criticized President Donald Trump’s administration earlier this month for a series of problems in distributing personal protective and testing equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We need urgent action from the federal government now, before this virus spins further out of control,” said Rep. James Clyburn, who chairs the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, during a hearing.

He said that associations of doctors and nurses and others have noted a continuing shortage of N95 masks and other protective gear. Democratic committee members also said the federal government has been at times too hands-off in leaving procurement up to state and local governments and individual health care providers, and at other times they have steered purchases to a specific contractor.