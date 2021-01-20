WATCH LIVE: Georgia Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock sworn into U.S. Senate

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to preside as Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock of Georgia are sworn into the United States Senate.

Ossoff and Warnock are expected to be sworn in sometime after 4 p.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.

She is also expected to administer a Senate oath to Democrat Alex Padilla, who will take over her California seat. Their swearings in will mark a shift in party control of the Senate, which will be evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.

As president of the Senate, Harris will act as a tie breaking vote, effectively putting Democrats in control of the chamber.

