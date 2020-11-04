What we know about vote counting and election-related lawsuits

Nate Persily:

Well, let's just be clear that the vote has happened. The vote can't be stopped. The question is whether the counting is going to be stopped.

And, right now, they're processing the ballots, and then they count them through the machines and, if necessary, by hand. And so, right now, all we're seeing is the normal process of tabulating the absentee ballots, figuring out what the final totals are.

If there is a dispute over how those absentee ballots were handled, or whether some of them were legitimate or not, well, then we have, either through a recount or other kinds of litigation, then you will have some contest of the results.

Right now, the different — and there are many different cases that have either been threatened or are already in court. They have sort of several kind of common themes to them. The first is that they're trying to sort of bring up a lot of dust to sort of cloud the election results, right?

It's not clear what the issues are going to be with these absentee ballots that are leading to alleged fraud or the like. But the themes that you see in these cases are allegations that the local officials allowed some people to cure their absentee ballots, meaning that, if there were defects, they just allowed them to correct those mistakes, allegations that there may have been even political preferences that sort of got into the mix there as to how they allowed certain voters to cure depending on the — depending on the locality and the like.

But then, as one of your reporters mentioned before, there's the allegation that you didn't have adequate observation of the process. And that's what they're suggesting was happening in Philadelphia and elsewhere.