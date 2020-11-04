What we know about vote counting and election-related lawsuits

Tammy Patrick:
Absolutely. And it's great to see you all.
So, what we're viewing here — and this looks like it's the Philadelphia processing center — is that there were a number of states that election officials both at the state and local level had asked if they could have some additional time to process the ballots before Election Day.
And that's a very standard protocol in many, many states, where you can actually open up the envelopes, do your verification of the voter, and make sure that it is, in fact, the voter that voted that ballot, and then get it ready for processing and scanning, and then, on Election Day, totaling up all of the votes.
But, unfortunately, in this moment, there were too many states and some of the ones we're waiting on that their legislatures and others stepped in with court orders and prevented them from really processing before Election Day.
If you think about what we're seeing in these pictures, contemplate when you open your mail at home. Now magnify that by millions of envelopes. And, in the state of Pennsylvania, we heard a lot about naked ballots and having multiple envelopes, actually, for every ballot packet that comes in.
So right now, we are literally watching, in the case of Detroit, about 900 or so individuals opening up envelopes, getting the ballots out, flattening them out, making sure that they're ready to go through the tabulators. And that all takes time.
