WATCH LIVE: Georgia Secretary of State’s office delivers remarks on Senate runoff elections

Officials from the office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will deliver remarks Jan. 6 as vote counting continues following yesterday’s Senate runoff elections.

The race between incumbent GOP Sen. David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff is too early to call.

As of 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Ossoff had a lead of 9,527 votes out of nearly 4.4 million counted, or a margin of less than 0.2 percentage points.

There were still some mail ballots and in-person early votes left to be counted statewide, the majority of which are in Democratic-leaning counties.

Under Georgia law, a trailing candidate may request a recount when the margin of an election is less than or equal to 0.5 percentage points.

The Perdue-Ossoff race was one of two runoff elections that Georgia held Tuesday. In the other election, Democrat Raphael Warnock unseated Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

The races will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Democrats must win both seats to take power, while Republicans only need one to keep Mitch McConnell as majority leader.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.