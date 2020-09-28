What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

WATCH LIVE: GOP Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst debates Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield

Politics

Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst will participate in an hour-long debate with her Democratic challenger, Theresa Greenfield, on Monday.

The debate is expected to begin at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

The Cook Political Report lists the race between Ernst and Greenfield as one of five Senate toss-ups this year. Since Ernst joined Congress in 2015, she has struggled to maintain support among voters who criticize her vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act in 2017, as well as her staunch support of President Donald Trump.

A recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll showed Greenfield leading 45 percent to 42 percent among likely voters.

