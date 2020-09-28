WATCH LIVE: Kamala Harris speaks about Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, final weeks of 2020 race

California senator and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will speak about President Donald Trump’s pick to replace late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg while campaigning in North Carolina on Monday.

The event is expected to being at 2:15 p.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

Trump’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, is a favorite among conservatives but has drawn strong criticism from liberals for her writings on contentious issues like abortion and health care.

“Trump’s hand-picked successor to Justice Ginsburg’s seat makes it clear: they intend to destroy the Affordable Care Act & overturn Roe,” Harris tweeted on Saturday after Trump officially nominated Barrett. “This selection would move the court further right for a generation & harm millions of Americans. I strongly oppose Judge Barrett’s nomination.”