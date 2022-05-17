WATCH LIVE: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis delivers address to joint session of Congress

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis delivers an address on Tuesday to a joint session of Congress.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

On Monday, President Joe Biden thanked Mitsotakis for his country’s “moral leadership” in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the two held talks at the White House Monday about the ongoing conflict.

The visit by Mitsotakis comes as he was in Washington to mark a COVID-delayed commemoration of the bicentennial of the start of the Greek War of Independence, a more than eight-year long struggle that led to the ouster of the Ottoman Empire.

The Oval Office meeting with Biden also comes after Greece, a fellow NATO nation, last week formally extended its bilateral military agreement with the United States for five years, replacing an annual review of the deal that grants the U.S. military access to three bases in mainland Greece as well as the American naval presence on the island of Crete.

Mitsotakis has expressed support for Finland and Sweden seeking membership in the NATO defense alliance, a development welcomed by much of the 30-nation group with the notable exception of Turkey, which remains locked in a decades-old dispute with Greece on sea boundaries and mineral rights in the eastern Mediterranean.