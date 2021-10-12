WATCH LIVE: Harris delivers remarks at the National Congress of American Indians convention

Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the National Congress of American Indians’ 78th annual convention on Oct. 12. It comes one day after President Joe Biden became the first U.S. president to recognize Indigenous People’s Day on the second Monday in October– the federal holiday that traditionally had celebrated Christopher Columbus.

Watch Vice President Harris’ remarks in the live player above today at 11:35 a.m. ET

The speech also comes after the Biden administration recently restored the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, Utah’s Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and Bears Ears National Monument just ahead of Indigenous Peoples Day. The White House said the move protects land sacred to Native Americans and preserves cultural and scientific wonders. William Brangham reports.