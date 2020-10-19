What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Harris participates in early vote drive-in rally in Orlando

Politics

Democratic vice presidential nominee and California Sen. Kamala Harris will participate in a drive-in rally in Orlando to encourage communities in Florida to vote early.

The drive-in rally is Harris’ first event since the campaign for former Vice President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that two staffers had tested positive for COVID-19.

Though the campaign said neither Biden nor Harris had close contact with the individuals the two prior days, Harris cancelled her events through Sunday as a precaution.

A new Hill/Harris poll found Biden and Trump each receiving 48 percent support from likely Florida voters. Four percent were undecided.

