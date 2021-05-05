WATCH LIVE: HHS Secretary Becerra and HUD Secretary Fudge make announcement on vaccine access

Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge will make an announcement on Wednesday about access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The White House announced Tuesday a big shift in domestic vaccine distribution, moving away from allocation by state population.

The administration told state governors they can decide each week how much coronavirus vaccine to order.

The unordered doses will then become available to other states with higher need.

The White House previously resisted efforts to distribute vaccine by metrics other than population.

Biden rebuffed Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month when she requested more doses as her state was experiencing a surge in virus cases.

Speaking at the White House briefing, press secretary Jen Psaki said at the time, nearly all states were ordering at or near their population allocations, which is no longer the case.

“It’s really just an indication that we’re in a different phase now that we were…even a couple of weeks ago in terms of access to supply,” Psaki said.

She said the shift allows increased “flexibility week by week,” and helps to ensure “that we free up unordered, unused and unordered doses.”

This week, Iowa turned down nearly three quarters of the vaccine doses available to the state for next week from the federal government because demand for the shots remains weak.

Louisiana, meanwhile, hasn’t drawn down its full vaccine allocation from the federal government for the last few weeks.

Psaki also refused to predict if and when the U.S. would reach “herd immunity” to COVID-19, saying the White House will “leave the predictions” to health and medical experts.

Psaki said Biden and his administration are focused on doing all they can do “from an operational standpoint,” to get as many shots in arms as possible.

“Assessments of what that will mean, we will leave to our health and medical experts and apply our guidance accordingly,” she said.