Biden administration ends controversial Trump-era immigration rule

Amna Nawaz:

The Biden administration announced today it will be phasing out what's known as Title 42. That's a policy that prevented migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. due to public health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the administration has been under mounting pressure from Democrats and immigrant advocates to end Title 42. The policy will officially come to an end on May 23. But there are concerns this could overwhelm a Southern border system already seeing record high crossings.

I'm joined by Washington post's immigration reporter Nick Miroff to discuss this more.

Nick, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

You have been following this story. The president's been under a lot of pressure to end that program that began under the Trump administration. What do we know about why they decided on May 23?