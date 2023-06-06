WATCH LIVE: House hearing examines law enforcement staffing challenges at the U.S. border

A House Oversight subcommittee will hold a hearing Tuesday on the staffing and morale challenges at the southwest border.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari will testify before the House subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs that inadequate staffing to handle the increase in migrant crossings at the southern border in recent years has depressed employee morale, according to his prepared testimony.

Based on observations, interviews and surveys, “law enforcement personnel feel overworked and are assigned to duties not germane to their primary mission,” he wrote.

The statement notes that “migrant encounters” at the border have ballooned, from 978,000 in 2019 to 2.4 million in 2022, while the number of border patrol agents has remained more or less the same.

