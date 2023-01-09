Biden meets with Mexican president as U.S. shifts southern border policy

Amna Nawaz:

Today, President Biden and his Mexican and Canadian counterparts kicked off a summit where migration will be a key issue.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador greeted President Biden in Mexico City this evening ahead of that bilateral meeting. The talks come after President Biden made his first visit to the Southern border since taking office. Yesterday, he joined Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas, and met with migrant advocates and local officials.

Our White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López is following all of this and joins me here.

Good to see you.