Inside the El Paso medical clinics struggling to care for influx of migrants

Ariana Araiza:

These volunteers are part of a larger humanitarian effort to reinforce an El Paso medical system already overwhelmed by migrants.

On the Mexican side of the border, every day, thousands of migrants cram into Juarez after traveling sometimes hundreds or even thousands of miles.

Diana Urena is one of the lucky ones to make it into the United States. But, first, she and her newborn son had to wait 16 days in Juarez before their entry was processed. Robbed on the journey, she has no money, so she bides her time at this shelter in El Paso.

Urena and her family left Ecuador to escape gangs, making their way through the Darien Gap, a roadless jungle that's a dangerous passage point for migrants.