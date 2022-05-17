WATCH LIVE: House Intelligence committee holds hearing on ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’

The House Intelligence committee holds a hearing Tuesday on “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The U.S. government last year released a long-awaited report on unidentified aerial phenomena, more colloquially known as “UFO’s.”

Investigators did not find extraterrestrial links in reviewing 144 sightings of aircraft or other devices apparently flying at mysterious speeds or trajectories. But they drew few other conclusions and instead highlighted the need for better data collection about what’s increasingly seen by Democrats and Republicans as a national security concern. In all but one of the sightings investigated, there was too little information for investigators to even broadly characterize the nature of the incident.

Long the domain of science fiction and so-called ufologists, the subject of UFOs has in recent years drawn serious study from the Pentagon and intelligence agencies. The prospect of an adversary spying with unknown technology has alarmed lawmakers in both parties.

This is a developing story and will be updated.