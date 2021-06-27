Why the Pentagon’s latest UFO report is a turning point on the issue

Miles O’Brien:

They did. And they certainly were trying to cover all the bases, as it were. But what really struck me the most were the ones where they said, you know, we had multiple and varied sensors all returning the same information. You know, any time you get involved in any aspect of science or technology and you had separate streams of data that check out each other, that's when you start saying there's something here.

And that's that's what made it more than just a random casual, you're not going to believe what I saw when I was flying, there it was, recorded with multiple sensors, all agreeing that something wasn't right here. And so when you see that, it leaves very little left in the way of skepticism, right. That it happened. Right. So then, what is it? Is it is it something we've created in the black world and we're not sharing? They say not. Is it something adversaries might have created, you know, China or Russia? I presume if China or Russia had this capability, we would know about that probably by now. So you know, Hari, I am a guy who has seen one of these. OK, I can tell you right now that there is a certain amount of validation knowing that this is not just something that, you know, I saw and imagined.