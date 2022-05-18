WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary hearing on abortion care access

The House Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on abortion care access Wednesday following a failed attempt last week by the Senate to pass legislation codifying Roe v. Wade into federal law.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked efforts on Wednesday to enshrine abortion rights into federal law. Democrats fell well short of the 60 votes needed to break a filibuster on codifying abortion access, with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin joining all Republicans in voting against the Women’s Health Protection Act.

This is a developing story and will be updated.