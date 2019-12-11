Double your gift now
Gretchen Frazee
WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary marks up the articles of impeachment – Day 2

Politics

The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday is expected to consider amendments to the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump and vote on whether to send those articles to the full House of Representatives.

The Judiciary Committee is marking up the articles of impeachment beginning at 9 a.m. ET. Watch live in the video player above.

Members of the committee offered opening statements on the articles Wednesday.

Their comments fell along party lines, with Democrats arguing impeachment is necessary to prevent Trump from soliciting foreign interference in U.S. elections, and Republicans faulting the impeachment process as a sham unfairly targeting the president.

The articles of impeachment are expected to pass along party lines, which is likely to set up a vote in the House next week.

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

@gretchenfrazee

