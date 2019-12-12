Double your gift now
Representative Doug Collins, a Republican from Georgia and ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, right, rubs his eye as Representative Jerry Nadler, a Democrat from New York and chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, sits during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 12, 2019. Andrew Harrer/Pool via REUTERS
House Judiciary Committee delays historic impeachment vote

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee abruptly postponed a historic vote late Thursday on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, shutting down a divisive 14-hour session that dragged with sharp partisan divisions but had been expected to end with the charges being sent to the full House for a vote next week.

Approval of the charges against the president is still expected early Friday in the committee. But the sudden turn punctuated the sharp partisan split in the Congress, and the nation, over impeaching the president. The committee, made up of some of the most strident Democrats and Republicans in Congress, clashed for all day and into the night as Republicans insisted on lengthy debate on amendments designed to kill the two formal charges with no hope of winning votes from the majority Democrats.

Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said the committee would resume the session at 10 a.m. Friday.

