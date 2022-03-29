WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary oversight hearing for the FBI cyber division

Take our 2022 PBS NewsHour audience survey
The House Judiciary committee holds an oversight hearing on Tuesday for the FBI cyber division.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
FBI Cyber Division Assistant Director Bryan Vorndran is expected to testify.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
