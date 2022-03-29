Help us continue to be your leading source for trustworthy news and information

WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary oversight hearing for the FBI cyber division

Politics

The House Judiciary committee holds an oversight hearing on Tuesday for the FBI cyber division.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

FBI Cyber Division Assistant Director Bryan Vorndran is expected to testify.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

