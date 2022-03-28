Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hits an impasse amid fierce fighting and looming peace talks

Judy Woodruff:

President Biden today stood by his comments over the weekend that Russia's Vladimir Putin — quote — "cannot remain in power" — end quote.

Mr. Biden was asked about that this afternoon, and again insisted his remarks were not a call for regime change. Instead he said he was expressing his moral outrage.

Meantime, in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was open to discussing neutrality for his nation, in exchange for a cease-fire, nearly five weeks into the Russian invasion.

But we begin again with the astonishing carnage and destruction wrought by Russia.

From Eastern Ukraine special correspondent Jack Hewson begins our coverage.