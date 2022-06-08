WATCH LIVE: House Republicans hold briefing on opposing new gun laws in response to mass shootings

House Republicans including are expected to hold a news briefing opposing new gun laws in response to back-to-back mass shootings.

The news briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

The news briefing comes during the second day of House Oversight Committee hearings on Capitol Hill, with leaders at odds on how to move forward on gun legislation to stop mass shootings around the country.

The Committee is hearing from the victims and victims’ family members who suffered during the mass shooting in Uvalde and Buffalo.

Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney says the “Second Amendment does not protect the right to own a weapon of war.”

“It’s time that we banned assault rifles from our streets, from our communities, from our homes. But if we are going to truly address the gun crisis, we need to be honest about why our country has failed to act sooner. The truth is, the gun industry is making billions of dollars selling the weapons that are killing our children.”

While Ranking Member, Rep. James Comer believes “that there is an important place for law abiding gun owners to serve in protecting themselves, their families and their communities from violence.”

“Our Second Amendment is an important tool in securing our individual rights to self-defense. Knee jerk reactions to impose gun control policies that seek to curtail our constitutional right to bear arms are not the answer.”