WATCH LIVE: Uvalde student, families of victims testify on gun violence in House hearing

The House Oversight Committee is expected to hear from more families of of victims in the aftermath of back-to-back mass shootings, including a young survivor from a May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

WATCH: Son of Buffalo massacre victim calls on Congress to stop ‘cancer of white supremacy’

Fourth-grader Miah Cerrillo is expected to testify Wednesday. She captured Americans’ attention after she described covering herself in her dead classmate’s blood and playing dead to survive the shooting rampage in Uvalde.

The hearing is the second of two this week as families of the victims and survivors of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde appear at public hearings and events on Capitol Hill to show the human toll of America’s gun violence and urge Congress to act.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the son of Ruth Whitfield, an 86-year-old woman killed when a gunman opened fire in a racist attack on Black shoppers in Buffalo, New York, challenged Congress to act against the “cancer of white supremacy” and the nation’s epidemic of gun violence.

Garnell Whitfield Jr.’s emotional testimony comes as lawmakers are working furiously to strike a bipartisan agreement on gun safety measures.

“What are you doing? You were elected to protect us,” Whitfield Jr. told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Is there nothing that you personally are willing to do to stop the cancer of white supremacy and the domestic terrorism it inspires?” he asked. “If there is nothing then, respectfully, senators … you should yield your positions of authority and influence to others that are willing to lead on this issue.”