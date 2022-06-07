Lawmakers voice hope of achieving bipartisan gun safety legislation as pressure mounts

Lisa Desjardins:

I will tell you, speaking to senators coming out of important lunchtime meetings today, there is reason for hope.

But I do have to caution, of course, hope is a very fragile bud in a very stormy Senate. But I will tell you about what's on the table right now as far as guns go, what senators are really looking at earnestly.

First, let's talk about some of the things that they're discussing. One, encourage red flag laws in states, not a national red flag law. That does not look like that will pass the Senate. They also were talking about including juvenile records in background checks. A lot of these large shootings, of course, caused by young men who may have had some sort of interaction with police or other officials in the past.

Then they're talking about increasing the waiting period for getting a gun if you are under 21 years old. And there is one final thing I want to report, which on the table right now in the U.S. Senate, the idea of raising the age to purchase some guns, especially military-style assault weapons.

Now, my reporting differs from other reporters, I want to tell people, but I feel very solid about this. I spoke to senators and to aides who are involved closely and some senators who do not want to raise the age on purchasing guns, Republicans who told me they think a majority of Republicans in their conference might support that.

So it is a critical moment these next few days on this.