WATCH LIVE: House Rules Committee meets to debate Presidential Electoral Reform Act

The House Rules Committee is expected to meet in order to debate the Presidential Electoral Reform Act on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET.

The act, meant to update a law that goes back to the 1880s, will govern the way Congress counts and certifies Electoral College votes during the presidential election, a process that has come under scrutiny after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

