WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks on DISCLOSE Act, an election transparency bill

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Tuesday on the DISCLOSE Act, an election transparency bill.

The event is scheduled to start at 1:45 p.m. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

The act aims to halt the influx of anonymous and special interest funding in American politics and elections.

“The DISCLOSE Act will bring this money out of the shadows by requiring dark money groups to disclose their donors,” Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., said when introducing the act last year. The DISCLOSE Act has been introduced to every congress for the past decade.

In a July hearing, Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said he supported the act.

“In free and fair elections – one person, one vote – American voters alone should have the power to determine our nation’s leaders, without fear that their voices will be drowned out by powerful elites or special interests,” Schumer said.