Election officials struggle to recruit poll workers for midterms amid growing threats

William Brangham:

So those are just some of the people who will be working the polls this November. And with over 5,000 local election jurisdictions across the U.S., recruiting new workers can be a challenge.

One organization called Power the Polls launched two years ago in response to the pandemic, and has since helped sign up more than 700,000 new election workers.

Jane Slusser is the program manager of Power the Polls. And she joins me now.

Jane, thank you so much for being here.

We heard some of the challenges from those elections workers about doing their jobs and recruiting new people. Can you talk a little bit more about the challenges you face doing what you do?

Jane Slusser, Power the Polls: You know, one of the biggest challenges around poll worker recruitment is that people don't know that they're needed.

People don't know this is a role that they can step up and fill. They don't know how to find the opportunity. But, once they do, they just say that it's one of the most rewarding things that they have ever done. So, it's really just an issue of awareness. And that's why Power the Polls exists.

That's why we're here spreading the word about this, allowing people to sign up. And people are answering that call. We have actually had over 125,000 people sign up with us just this year since we relaunched our program. So people are really excited about being able to serve again. They just need to know that there's an opportunity, and we're here to help them find that through our Web site.