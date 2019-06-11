Visit CANVAS arts and culture

Discover and discuss how art defines us and our communities

Visit CANVAS

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Erica R. Hendry
By —

Erica R. Hendry

WATCH LIVE: House to vote on whether committees can enforce Trump subpoenas in federal court

Politics

The House will vote Tuesday on a motion that would allow committees to go to federal court to enforce subpoenas — like those lawmakers are seeking for more information around Mueller investigation — without a vote from the full chamber.

The House vote is expected to begin around 10 a.m. ET Tuesday. Watch live in the player above.

On Monday, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said the Justice Department agreed to turn over some of the underlying evidence from special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, including files used to assess whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

Nadler says the department will begin complying with the committee’s subpoena Monday and provide some of Mueller’s “most important files.” He said all the members of the committee will be able to view them.

The Justice Department did not have an immediate comment.

In response to the agreement, Nadler said the panel will not hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt, for now. But the House is still expected to vote on a resolution Tuesday that would empower the committee to file a lawsuit for the materials.

Erica R. Hendry
By —

Erica R. Hendry

Erica R. Hendry is the digital news editor at PBS NewsHour.

@ericarhendry

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jun 10 Black Missouri drivers 91% more likely to be stopped, state attorney general finds

  2. Read Jun 10 WATCH: House committee reviews Mueller findings in hearing with John Dean

  3. Watch Jun 10 The painstaking process of repairing a damaged cathedral

  4. Watch Jun 07 What came out of the Mueller report? Here’s what you need to know in 6 minutes

  5. Watch Jun 10 Will U.S.-Mexico deal reduce immigration? A report from 2 borders

What came out of the Mueller report? Here’s what you need to know in 6 minutes

Politics Jun 07

The Latest