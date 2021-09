White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will hold a press briefing as the Biden administration navigates mounting criticism over its handling of Haitian migrants at the Southern border.

U.S. Special Envoy for Haiti Daniel Foote resigned Thursday due to what he characterized as the “inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees” back to the island nation.

