WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki holds White House news briefing

Top U.S. and Israeli national security officials met Thursday by secure video conference for their first round of talks on Iran and other regional issues as the Biden administration looks to avoid antagonizing Israel while attempting to resurrect the U.S.-Iran nuclear deal.

The first virtual U.S.-Israel Strategic Consultative Group meeting led by Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat, comes as President Joe Biden’s national security team has stepped up efforts to engage the Israelis about his Iran efforts.

Sullivan has also held at least two lengthy calls with Ben-Shabbat prior to Thursday’s meeting.

National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement that “the two sides shared perspectives on regional security issues of mutual interest and concern, including Iran, and expressed their common determination to confront the challenges and threats facing the region.”

There was no immediate Israeli comment on Thursday’s talks.

