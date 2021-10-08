WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki holds White House press briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is scheduled to hold a press briefing on Friday afternoon.

Watch the event in the player above beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The briefing comes after a disappointing September jobs report from the Labor Department. U.S. employers added just 194,000 jobs in September, a second straight tepid gain and evidence that the pandemic still has a grip on the economy with many companies struggling to fill millions of open jobs.

