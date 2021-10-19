WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki holds White House press briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is scheduled to hold a news briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch the event in the player above beginning at 1 pm. ET.

The briefing comes as President Joe Biden and Democrats in the Senate, including centrists and progressives, continue talks to find a middle ground in order to salvage Biden’s once-sweeping $3.5 trillion proposal, which aims to address poverty, climate change, healthcare and other top national issues, from collapse.

As the White House pushes its Democratic allies on Capitol Hill to wrap up slogging negotiations before end-of-the-month deadlines, pressure is mounting on the party to hold its slim majority in Congress together to deliver on Biden’s priorities. The president will meet with House lawmakers from both groups again Tuesday at the White House.