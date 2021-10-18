Kidnapping of American missionaries in Haiti a jab at the U.S., expert says

Garry Pierre-Pierre:

Well, the kidnappings started years ago, by the way. It was basically targeting mulatto class. They felt that they were rich, they had money. So they were kidnapped.

Then the darker skin rich Haitians were targeted. And then, after that, street vendors were targeted. Just about anybody could be kidnapped in Haiti, right? And so we have seen foreigners slowly being targeted. We had French Catholic priests that were kidnapped. And then we saw churches. They got inside the churches and abducted the pastors and parishioners live on Facebook.

And so now I was told that everybody is unsafe, except white American, because everybody is afraid of the wrath of the U.S. government. But with this kidnapping on Saturday, it shows to us clearly that this is not a concern anymore. And, in fact, they are telling the Americans, OK, come get us if you can.

And so they have taken it to another level that this is the last stop. And every time I think this is the last stop, something else happens and tells me you have a long way to go down.