White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will hold a White House press briefing on Oct. 12. Her briefing comes as the House is debating and slated to vote on the debt ceiling. The House returns today to vote on the short-term lift of the debt limit passed in the Senate last week. If approved, the measure would push off a possible default of the country’s debts into December.

Watch Psaki’s news briefing in the live player above at 2 p.m. ET.