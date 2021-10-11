Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump Iowa rally, Biden approval

Tamara Keith:

Yes, she was the press secretary for about nine months, the press secretary who many Americans may not even recognize because she never once held a briefing.

And she was incredibly loyal to Trump and to first lady Melania Trump. And now she has written this book. And part of what she said in our interview is that she is genuinely concerned, both about 2024, if Trump — if he runs and wins, she says that there are a lot of things that he wanted to do where he was held back, because, well, he had to run for reelection, and he had to worry about what voters would think.

Well, she says, if he wins in 2024, what's to hold him back? There's no running for reelection. And she has her eyes also on 2022 and just how many of his loyalists can be put into Congress or in the secretaries of state roles and others, though, of course, we have to say that the second she turned on Trump, Trump and all of Trumpism turned on her.

So she's a person in exile who doesn't really have a huge audience, necessarily, because, I mean, people who support Trump don't like her anymore. And liberals already hated her.