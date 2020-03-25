WATCH: Biden holds news conference on COVID-19

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addressed the state of America during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Biden has tried to stay in the public eye through livestreamed events focused on tackling the outbreak, alongside other pressing national issues. While several states have postponed their primaries as a precaution to prevent the spread of the virus, the former vice president remains ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders by a couple hundred delegates in the race for the Democratic nomination.