What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Justin Stabley

WATCH: Biden holds news conference on COVID-19

Politics

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addressed the state of America during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Watch former Vice President Joe Biden’s remarks in the player above.

Biden has tried to stay in the public eye through livestreamed events focused on tackling the outbreak, alongside other pressing national issues. While several states have postponed their primaries as a precaution to prevent the spread of the virus, the former vice president remains ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders by a couple hundred delegates in the race for the Democratic nomination.

By —

Justin Stabley

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 25 WATCH: Biden holds news conference on COVID-19

  2. Read Mar 25 WATCH LIVE: Senate expected to vote on $2 trillion coronavirus deal

  3. Read Mar 23 What is a ventilator and how does it help COVID-19 patients?

  4. Read Mar 25 COVID-19 around the world: Spain’s deaths leap and Prince Charles now infected

  5. Watch Mar 24 Italian doctors urge the U.S. to learn from their country’s mistakes

How Senate bill would ease pandemic’s economic burden

Politics Mar 24

The Latest