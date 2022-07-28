WATCH LIVE: Jon Stewart joins lawmakers to push PACT Act for veterans exposed to burn pits

Jon Stewart will join Democratic lawmakers Thursday in a news conference pushing for legislation that would significantly expand health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The House passed the PACT Act earlier this month, and the Senate overwhelmingly passed similar legislation in June, but had to vote again because of a technical fix the House made to the bill.

Republican senators blocked the bill in that vote Wednesday, with some opponents complaining about “budgetary gimmicks” including additional spending that made them unable to support it. It’s unclear what the vote means for the fate of the bill.

The bill contains two major components. First, it extends the grace period by which military veterans serving near burn pits can get medical care through the Department of Veterans Affairs. Their eligibility for VA care will double from five years after their discharge to 10 years.

Second, the legislation directs the VA to presume that certain respiratory illnesses and cancers were related to burn pit exposure, allowing veterans to obtain disability payments to compensate for their injury without having to prove the illness was a result of their service. Currently, more than 70% of disability claims related to burn pit exposure are denied by the VA due to lack of evidence, scientific data and information from the Defense Department.

“Think of the injustice of that,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said of the denial rate.

“Never again should veterans be made to suffer the indignity of fighting their own government,” added Rep. Mark Takano, the Democratic chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.