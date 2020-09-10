WATCH LIVE: Kamala Harris hosts conversation on challenges Black communities in South Florida face

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Casey Kuhn
Kamala Harris is speaking with members of the community in Miami at Florida Memorial University.
Harris is expected to speak at 3 p.m. EST. Watch the livestream in the player above.
PBS NewsHour will update this developing story.
