With health care a top issue for voters, what do Biden and Trump propose?

Ezekiel Emanuel:

First of all, Lanhee is talking as if the president hasn't been the president.

He's had four years to lower drug prices, and hasn't succeeded in lowering drug prices at all. He's had four years to have more price transparency, and hasn't done very much on it. And, certainly, the Obama administration did more on price transparency than he did.

So, it's an important question as to what he's actually going to do, since he's had four years and done almost nothing, on that.

So, on prices, one of the things that we have argued, and I think is very important, is, we need to change how we actually pay for health care to doctors and hospitals. We need to move off the fee-for-service system, and we need to get to more value-based payment, so doctors don't get paid for everything they do. They get paid for managing your health problems and keeping you healthy.

That's called value-based payment. We also need to change physician behavior, so they refer you to places that are lower cost, hospitals that charge less, lab facilities that charge less. Those are going to be really important.

We also, I do think, need to have serious drug price control. Right now, we let drug prices — drug companies set prices, instead of linking prices to how much of a health impact those drugs actually make.

In many other countries, you release a new drug that has a comparable existing drug on the market, you can't increase that price. But, in the United States, we have a lot of cases where drugs just the same as some other drug on the market, and that price actually goes up to $200, $300, $400, for no health benefit, no health advantage, compared to what's already there.

So, we definitely need to change how we're paying for drug prices. And I think the Democrats have been serious about this. But the Republicans haven't wanted to come to the table.