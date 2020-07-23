WATCH LIVE: Lawmakers hear analysis of Democratic proposal for COVID-19 relief

The House Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing July 23 on the Heroes Act, a Democratic-backed bill focused on promoting economic recovery from COVID-19 in the U.S.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

Shaun Donovan, the former secretary of Housing and Urban Development and director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, and Robert Reich, the former Labor Secretary, will both testify at the hearing.

The $3 billion Heroes Act was passed by House Democrats in mid-May, with the intent to deliver almost $1 trillion for state and local governments, another round of $1,200 direct payments to individuals and help for the unemployed, renters and homeowners, college debt holders and the struggling Postal Service.

It has since been stalled in negotiations between the White House and Congressional Republicans, who want to spend less overall and disagree on whether to include a payroll tax cut in the legislation, among other efforts.